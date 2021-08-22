Cancel
Glenolden, PA

Jump on Glenolden’s rainy forecast today

Glenolden (PA) Weather Channel
Glenolden (PA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(GLENOLDEN, PA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Glenolden Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Glenolden:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0bZOsOi500

  • Sunday, August 22

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Glenolden (PA) Weather Channel

Glenolden (PA) Weather Channel

