Pinal County, AZ

Construction to begin on Meridian Road Section From Germann Road to the New SR 24 Extension

By SanTanValley.com
santanvalley.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials from Pinal County and the Town of Queen Creek moved the first dirt for construction of the new section of Meridian Road, from Germann Road through to the new State Route 24 extension, Thursday August 19, 2021. With the Arizona Department of Transport (ADOT) currently constructing the SR 24 extension through to Ironwood Road, scheduled to open in August/September of 2022, the County and the Town of Queen Creek are working together to build Meridan Road from Combs Road in the south through to the SR 24 extension.

