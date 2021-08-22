4-Day Weather Forecast For Hugo
HUGO, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 23
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
