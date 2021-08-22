Cancel
Fort Thomas (KY) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Fort Thomas

 6 days ago

FORT THOMAS, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0bZOs8fi00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fort Thomas, KY
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

