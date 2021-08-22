4-Day Weather Forecast For Fort Thomas
FORT THOMAS, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
