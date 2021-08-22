4-Day Weather Forecast For Galliano

GALLIANO, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 22 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, August 23 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 95 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 95 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Showers And Thunderstorms High 92 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.