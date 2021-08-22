Grayling Weather Forecast

GRAYLING, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 22 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Monday, August 23 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



