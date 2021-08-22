‘It’s a nightmare’: Their homeland racked by war, famine, Seattle’s Tigrayan community looks for answers

SEATTLE — Fissaha Tassaw can’t sleep. Danait Tafere is losing her hair. Ribka Alem feels numb. These are horrible times for Seattle’s Tigrayan community. The Tigrayan population here, among the largest in the country, has spent the last nine months in a dreadful limbo, fearing and sometimes learning the worst, while all the time waiting, waiting, waiting for news from family as their homeland is consumed by war and famine.