Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

‘It’s a nightmare’: Their homeland racked by war, famine, Seattle’s Tigrayan community looks for answers

By David Gutman, The Seattle Times Published:
Columbian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE — Fissaha Tassaw can’t sleep. Danait Tafere is losing her hair. Ribka Alem feels numb. These are horrible times for Seattle’s Tigrayan community. The Tigrayan population here, among the largest in the country, has spent the last nine months in a dreadful limbo, fearing and sometimes learning the worst, while all the time waiting, waiting, waiting for news from family as their homeland is consumed by war and famine.

www.columbian.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pramila Jayapal
Person
Chris Coons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Famine#Humanitarian Aid#Tigrayans#War#Ethiopian#The United Nations#Ghent University#State#Columbian#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
Politics
Country
Belgium
Related
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

Service members killed outside Kabul's airport remembered as heroes

SAN DIEGO — At least thirteen U.S. service members were killed in the attack by the Islamic State terror group outside Kabul's airport where Americans and allies were being evacuated from Afghanistan. The ISIS-K, known as Islamic State Khorasan, claimed responsibility for the "martyrdom attack" on Thursday that involved a...
Washington, DCPosted by
The Hill

Thousands march on Washington in voting rights push

Thousands are marching in Washington, D.C., and across the country on Saturday in a push to pass federal voting rights legislation. Saturday marked the 58th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic 1963 "I Have a Dream" speech. This year’s rally comes as voting rights take center stage, with GOP-controlled legislatures considering or passing bills that would restrict ballot box access.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

Comments / 4

Community Policy