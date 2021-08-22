Cancel
Terrebonne, OR

Weather Forecast For Terrebonne

Terrebonne (OR) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

TERREBONNE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0bZOrktk00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 40 °F
    • 2 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

