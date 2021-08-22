Weather Forecast For Terrebonne
TERREBONNE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 40 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
