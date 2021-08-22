Mentone Weather Forecast
MENTONE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 87 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, August 23
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0