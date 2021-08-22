Mentone Weather Forecast

MENTONE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 22 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 87 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Monday, August 23 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 98 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



