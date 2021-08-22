Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mentone, CA

Mentone Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Mentone (CA) Weather Channel
Mentone (CA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

MENTONE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0bZOra4U00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Mentone (CA) Weather Channel

Mentone (CA) Weather Channel

Mentone, CA
89
Followers
535
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mentone, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mentone Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Harrington, DEPosted by
Harrington (DE) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Harrington

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Harrington: Saturday, August 28: Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight; Sunday, August 29: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers
Rex, GAPosted by
Rex (GA) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Rex

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Rex: Friday, August 27: Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight; Saturday, August 28: Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day;
Mentone, CAPosted by
Mentone (CA) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Friday sun in Mentone

(MENTONE, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mentone. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Sarpy County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sarpy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Sarpy A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SARPY...WESTERN DOUGLAS AND EAST CENTRAL SAUNDERS COUNTIES At 609 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Waterloo, or 15 miles west of Omaha, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 607 PM quarter-size hail was reported in Elkhorn. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Waterloo around 620 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Elkhorn. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Magnolia, DEPosted by
Magnolia (DE) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Magnolia

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Magnolia: Saturday, August 28: Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight; Sunday, August 29: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance
Hull, GAPosted by
Hull (GA) Weather Channel

Hull Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hull: Friday, August 27: Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight; Saturday, August 28: Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight;
Morrow, GAPosted by
Morrow (GA) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Morrow

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Morrow: Saturday, August 28: Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight; Sunday, August 29: Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly

Comments / 0

Community Policy