Ollie D. Shaon, of Fulton, passed away at Fulton Nursing and Rehab, on Thursday, August 19, 2021, on his 83rd birthday. He was born in Callaway County, Missouri on August 19, 1938, to the late Leonard Shaon and the late Viola (Newsom) Shaon. On August 2, 1964, Ollie married Barbara (Bush) Shaon who survives his passing. Ollie retired from A.P. Green where he worked in the maintenance department. Prior to his employment with them, he served as an officer for the Fulton Police Department for several years. He also served with the Missouri Army National Guard. Ollie was a collector of everything, especially glass chickens, Depression glass and knives. He will be sorely missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 57 years, Barbara; their daughter, Kimberly Jo Shaon; brothers, Volley Shaon (Brenda) and Roy Lee Shaon (Norma), all of Fulton; sister, Elizabeth Kemp (Claude) of Fulton; granddaughters, Shyanne Jo Barnes-Powell (Jerome), and Kylea Deane Feltner (Cody); great-grandchildren, Krystina Jo Feltner, and Adalynn Mae Feltner. In addition to his parents, Ollie was preceded in death by son, Gregory Dean Shaon; and brothers, Russell Shaon, Mickey Shaon, and John Shaon. Memorial services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Maupin Funeral Home in Fulton with Pastor Bruce Williamson officiating. Friends will be received from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorial donations are suggested to Boydsville Cemetery Fund, c/o Maupin Funeral Home, 301 Douglas Boulevard, Fulton, MO 65251. Checks should be made payable to the Callaway County Treasurer. Ollie's family would like to thank the staff of Fulton Nursing and Rehab for the compassionate and loving care he received while a resident at their facility. Condolences may be left for the family at www.maupinfuneralhome.com.