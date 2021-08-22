Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Check It Out: Sink your teeth into these good reads

By Jan Johnston Published:
Columbian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhenever I go to the dentist and get a cavity-free, healthy-gums report, I feel like cheering and dancing. Going to the dentist no longer fills me with dread as it did when I was a kid, but I still feel great relief when everything is OK. Likewise, if I hear that something isn’t quite right and I need to make another appointment, I can’t help but feel that I’ve let the dentist down. Funny how those childhood emotions carry forward to middle age.

www.columbian.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tooth Fairy#National Tooth Fairy Day
Related
Posted by
103GBF

Apparently You Aren’t Supposed To Brush Your Teeth After Breakfast

This might change up your morning routine. They say that you learn something new every day, and today is no different. Let's talk about something that we all do at least once a day...brushing your teeth. When you wake up in the morning to get ready, do you eat breakfast and then brush your teeth? Personally, I will brush my teeth after I take a shower and then grab some breakfast. That might sound counterintuitive because you just cleaned your teeth just to get food particles in them before you start your day. However, it turns out I am doing the right thing!
Skin Careclick orlando

Give your teeth the TLC they deserve with this toothbrush + water flosser

When is the last time you went to the dentist? If it’s been a while, let this be a reminder to make an appointment ASAP. If you’ve gone recently, you know how much of a difference it makes to take care of your teeth between visits. Not only does it reduce the time and amount of scraping you have to endure, but it can prevent more serious problems like cavities.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

This Is the Worst Food for Your Teeth, Dentist Says

Between summer's easygoing vibe and pandemic-related shifts in your routine, if you've let yourself grow a little relaxed about your personal care routine lately—well, that definitely doesn't single you out. But, of all the snacks and sips that perhaps you've been enjoying, there are a few that could seriously damage your teeth if you're not practicing decent dental hygiene. What are the worst foods and drinks for your teeth? We have the answer, from an authority.
Technologygentside.co.uk

This Is the real reason you should never sleep next to your phone

With all these new technologies, people are becoming more and more hyper-connected.We have our phones with us at all times and even take them into bed with us. Some even fall asleep while using their phones. According to a study conducted by the Environmental Health Association, 75% of teenagers admit to falling asleep with their smartphones turned on under their pillow.
pawtracks.com

DIY dog shampoo: 4 recipes to make from home

Concocting homemade dog shampoo might sound like a tricky feat, especially if bathing your dog is difficult to begin with, but it’s actually easier than you think. In fact, you may have all the ingredients you need already waiting in your pantry. DIY dog shampoo will definitely require some water and a handy spray bottle, so don’t forget to gather all your supplies before you begin. Obviously, you’ll also need a place to wash your dog, like a bathtub or kiddie pool next to the backyard hose. Finally, it never hurts to have a couple of treats on hand to make bath time as easy as pie — your pup will surely thank you!
fox38corpuschristi.com

What Your Sleeping Positions Say About You

We generally don’t give much thought to how we sleep, if we’re feeling comfy and cozy. But some sleep psychologists suggest that your preferred sleep position may actually be linked to your personality. Fetal (on your side, arms and legs curled up). Shy at first, fetal sleepers may be a...
Sciencehigherperspectives.com

10 Nightwalkers Reveal The Creepiest Things They've Ever Seen

A nightwalker, as the name suggests, is someone who takes walks at night. While most of us are soundly asleep in the comfort of our own beds, others, take this time as an opportunity to enjoy the world in its quietness and stillness. A night walk is meant to be a peaceful adventure, where one connects back to the world without its noise.
DrinksThrive Global

Why Can’t I Stop Drinking?

It is a question that has pained millions, including me. These words are typed into a Google search, daily by people feeling broken, confused, and desperate for answers. I am here to tell you, there is nothing wrong with you. It’s not you, it’s alcohol. I know because I became...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Reason You Should Slurp When You Drink Tea

Most of us were probably taught growing up that slurping our drinks is rude. However, while that is the case in many instances, it turns out that avoiding slurping out of politeness may have been limiting our enjoyment of certain leaf-infused beverages this whole time. According to tea connoisseurs, lightly slurping a cup of the beverage can help boost the flavor and enhance the entire tea-drinking experience.
HealthPosted by
103.7 THE LOON

Alert: Is Your Water Bottle Making The Water You Drink Toxic? Shocking Facts You Need To Know

We've heard good and bad stories about drinking water from plastic water bottles. Whenever you drink out of a plastic water bottle, you risk being exposed to toxins in the plastic that the bottle is made out of. It's more common if you're drinking from an older water bottle that you've been reusing time and time again, or plastic water bottles that have been exposed to heat. That's why it's important to never leave your water bottle in a hot car, and then drink from it afterwards. I've been guilty of this! The truth is, you shouldn't be drinking from plastic water bottles on the regular. Disease has been linked to people who drink a lot of water from bottles.
Skin CarePosted by
Woman's World

What Are Those White Spots on Your Toenails?

Finding strange new splotches, patches of discoloration, and other oddities on our body can cause some alarm — especially when we have no clue how they got there. But if you’ve noticed white spots on your toenails, we can ease some of your worries. The most obvious (and likely) reason...
KidsJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

It's great and terrifying when your kids take after you

My daughter did her first alpine rock route without me — or an older, more experienced guide — a couple of weeks ago. Her accomplishment was not without its challenges. They had a storm blow in as they neared the summit but were lucky when it passed by with little more than strong winds. They had some rope management trouble descending the gully to get off the climb and found themselves struggling to detangle their lines in an area of loose rocks and steep boulders. As with most alpine routes the approach to the climb was involved and arduous, as was the descent. It took a long time. She said she was exhausted by the end. But they did it and returned safely.
Posted by
David Liira

Brushing Your Teeth Can Help You Lose Weight

It’s the life-changing tool that no one is talking about. Losing weight by brushing your teeth may be the most ridiculous idea out there, but it truly does work. Yes, this doesn’t even have anything to do with the physical health effects of brushing. If you’re looking for a ‘quick fix’ to weight loss…it doesn’t exist. What you can do, is use your toothbrush as a transformativetool to counteract one of our worst habits: late-night eating. Stick with me here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy