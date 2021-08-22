Seeed reTerminal Review: The Power is in Your Hands
Well made, if slightly lacking in portable features. Ideal for your embedded projects, if you can afford the price tag. Seeed seems to be on a run right now. We recently reviewed Seeed’s dual gigabit ethernet carrier board and found it to be a handy piece of kit. But for Seeed’s next carrier board we see a different direction, an all in one device that integrates the Compute Module 4 into a portable chassis, designed for industrial and embedded applications.www.tomshardware.com
