Seeed reTerminal Review: The Power is in Your Hands

By Les Pounder
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 6 days ago
Well made, if slightly lacking in portable features. Ideal for your embedded projects, if you can afford the price tag. Seeed seems to be on a run right now. We recently reviewed Seeed’s dual gigabit ethernet carrier board and found it to be a handy piece of kit. But for Seeed’s next carrier board we see a different direction, an all in one device that integrates the Compute Module 4 into a portable chassis, designed for industrial and embedded applications.

www.tomshardware.com

Over two decades of articles, benchmarks, and community for PC enthusiasts worldwide.

