Pentagon asks commercial airlines to assist Afghanistan evacuation efforts

By Yacob Reyes
Axios
Axios
 6 days ago
The Pentagon said Sunday it is formally seeking assistance from commercial airlines to help relocate evacuees from Afghanistan. Driving the news: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has activated the first stage of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF), asking 18 commercial aircraft from several airlines to support the U.S. military in its efforts to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies. It's the third time a CRAF was activated in the program's history.

