Nature, history call visitors to San Juan tour

Hope can appear in the most unexpected places — and that is the message that SAFE San Juans want to spread with their hidden rocks making a comeback this year at the fair. SAFE San Juans is designed to protect and support those suffering from domestic and sexual abuse. Each August when the fair rolls around, SAFE San Juans usually sets up an information booth. With things being virtual, SAFE San Juans has gotten creative — hiding rocks painted with colorful inspirational sayings along with the name of the organization. Thanks to a partnership with local businesses, whoever finds the first five rocks will receive gift cards for $20-$30. These gift cards could be for any community business — from a hardware store to a restaurant or bookshop. There are five rocks each on San Juan Island, as well as Orcas and Lopez.