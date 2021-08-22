4-Day Weather Forecast For Farmingville
FARMINGVILLE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Tropical Storm Conditions Possible With Hurricane Conditions Also Possible
- High 76 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Monday, August 23
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 72 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
