Farmingville, NY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Farmingville

Farmingville (NY) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

FARMINGVILLE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZhxJ_0bZOrGc400

  • Sunday, August 22

    Tropical Storm Conditions Possible With Hurricane Conditions Also Possible

    • High 76 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 72 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

