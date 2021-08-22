Mr. James Arthur McAlliser, 78, of Jefferson City, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 4, 1943, in Knoxville, Tenn. He was united in marriage on April 3, 2003, to Lisa Davis who survives at their home. A Memorial Service to Celebrate the Life of Mr. McAllister will be conducted at a future date. Arrangements for Mr. McAllister are under the direction of TYLER M. WOODS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, 611 E. Capitol Ave. Jefferson City, Missouri 65101. (573) 636-2424.