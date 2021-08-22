Cancel
Pembroke, GA

Sunday rain in Pembroke: Ideas to make the most of it

Pembroke (GA) Weather Channel
Pembroke (GA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(PEMBROKE, GA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Pembroke Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pembroke:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0bZOr7km00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Pembroke (GA) Weather Channel

Pembroke (GA) Weather Channel

Pembroke, GA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Pembroke (GA) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Pembroke

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Pembroke: Wednesday, August 25: Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, August 26: Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and

