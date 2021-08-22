Steven Shaune "Steve" Walsh
Steven Shaune "Steve" Walsh, 63, of Ashland, died Thursday, August 19, 2021, at SSM St. Mary's Hospital. Survivors include: his wife: Sara; sisters-in-law: Rebecca (Joshua) Windle and Deborah (Mark) Freemantle; mother-in-law: Janet Dickson; and father-in-law: Vernon Dickson. Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Concord Baptist Church in Jefferson City. Visitation will be 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the church. Interment will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Jefferson City. Arrangements by TYLER M. WOODS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, 611 E. Capitol Ave. Jefferson City, MO 65101. (573) 636-2424.www.fultonsun.com
