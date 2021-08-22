Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yanceyville, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Yanceyville

Posted by 
Yanceyville (NC) Weather Channel
Yanceyville (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

YANCEYVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0bZOqwLr00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Yanceyville (NC) Weather Channel

Yanceyville (NC) Weather Channel

Yanceyville, NC
153
Followers
542
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yanceyville, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Yanceyville, NCPosted by
Yanceyville (NC) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Monday sun in Yanceyville

(YANCEYVILLE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Yanceyville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy