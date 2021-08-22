Johnston Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
JOHNSTON, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0