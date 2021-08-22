Cancel
Johnston, SC

Johnston Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Johnston (SC) Weather Channel
Johnston (SC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

JOHNSTON, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0bZOquaP00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Johnston, SC
Johnston (SC) Weather Channel

Johnston is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(JOHNSTON, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Johnston. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

