Center Line, MI

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Center Line

Center Line (MI) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(CENTER LINE, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Center Line. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Center Line:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0bZOqq3V00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

