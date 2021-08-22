Daily Weather Forecast For Mountain View
MOUNTAIN VIEW, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Rain showers likely during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Monday, August 23
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 81 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Rain Showers Likely
- High 74 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Rain Showers Likely
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
