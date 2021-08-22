Mountain Top Daily Weather Forecast
MOUNTAIN TOP, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Monday, August 23
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
