Mountain Top, PA

Mountain Top Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Mountain Top (PA) Weather Channel
Mountain Top (PA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

MOUNTAIN TOP, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0bZOqPQ000

  • Sunday, August 22

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Mountain Top (PA) Weather Channel

Mountain Top (PA) Weather Channel

Mountain Top, PA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

