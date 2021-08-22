Cancel
Vassar, MI

A cloudy Sunday in Vassar today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Vassar (MI) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(VASSAR, MI.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Vassar Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Vassar:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30I0wZ_0bZOq4DE00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 9 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

