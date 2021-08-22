Cancel
Eddyville, KY

Daily Weather Forecast For Eddyville

Eddyville (KY) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

EDDYVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0bZOpy5600

  • Sunday, August 22

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 1 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Eddyville, KY
