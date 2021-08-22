Daily Weather Forecast For Eddyville

EDDYVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 22 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, August 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 95 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 1 mph



