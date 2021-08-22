Cancel
Welsh, LA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Welsh

Posted by 
Welsh (LA) Weather Channel
Welsh (LA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

WELSH, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05brNq_0bZOpru100

  • Sunday, August 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

