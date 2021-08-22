Belington Daily Weather Forecast
BELINGTON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Widespread fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Monday, August 23
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
