Clintwood, VA

Daily Weather Forecast For Clintwood

Clintwood (VA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

CLINTWOOD, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0bZOpncL00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Widespread fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

