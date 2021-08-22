Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Selmer, TN

Selmer Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Selmer (TN) Weather Channel
Selmer (TN) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

SELMER, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0bZOpkyA00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Selmer (TN) Weather Channel

Selmer (TN) Weather Channel

Selmer, TN
252
Followers
534
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Selmer, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selmer Weather Forecast#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Selmer, TNPosted by
Selmer (TN) Weather Channel

Tuesday has sun for Selmer — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SELMER, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Selmer. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy