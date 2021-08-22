Rainy Sunday forecast — tackle it with these activities

(WHARTON, NJ) Sunday is set to be rainy in Wharton, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wharton:

Sunday, August 22 Showers And Thunderstorms High 76 °F, low 68 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Monday, August 23 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 80 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



