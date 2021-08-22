Cancel
Walnut Cove, NC

Weather Forecast For Walnut Cove

Posted by 
Walnut Cove (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

WALNUT COVE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0je5Mr_0bZOpiCi00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then areas of fog overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Tuesday has sun for Walnut Cove — 3 ways to make the most of it

(WALNUT COVE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Walnut Cove. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

