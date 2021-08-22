Weather Forecast For Walnut Cove
WALNUT COVE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Monday, August 23
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then areas of fog overnight
- High 93 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
