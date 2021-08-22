Cancel
Suncook, NH

Sunday rain in Suncook: Ideas to make the most of it

Suncook (NH) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(SUNCOOK, NH) Sunday is set to be rainy in Suncook, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Suncook:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0bZOphJz00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while tropical storm conditions possible overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

