Daily Weather Forecast For Roosevelt
ROOSEVELT, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Sunny then areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 55 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 53 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
