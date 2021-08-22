Cancel
Roosevelt, UT

Daily Weather Forecast For Roosevelt

Roosevelt (UT) Weather Channel
Roosevelt (UT) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

ROOSEVELT, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0bZOpZD300

  • Sunday, August 22

    Sunny then areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 55 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 53 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

