Daily Weather Forecast For Roosevelt

ROOSEVELT, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 22 Sunny then areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 55 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Monday, August 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 53 °F 6 to 14 mph wind



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 87 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.