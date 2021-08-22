Cancel
Bound Brook, NJ

4-Day Weather Forecast For Bound Brook

Bound Brook (NJ) Weather Channel
Bound Brook (NJ) Weather Channel
BOUND BROOK, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0bZOpYKK00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 69 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

