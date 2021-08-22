Cancel
Loomis, CA

Loomis Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Loomis (CA) Weather Channel
Loomis (CA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

LOOMIS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0bZOpWYs00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Sunny during the day; while haze overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

