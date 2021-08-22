Cancel
Plain City, OH

Plain City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Plain City (OH) Weather Channel
Plain City (OH) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

PLAIN CITY, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESqP5_0bZOpVg900

  • Sunday, August 22

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Plain City, OH
Plain City (OH) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Plain City

(PLAIN CITY, OH) The forecast is calling for sun today in Plain City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

