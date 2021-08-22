Plain City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PLAIN CITY, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0