Rogers Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ROGERS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 77 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 23
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
