Grain Valley Daily Weather Forecast

GRAIN VALLEY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 22 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Monday, August 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 97 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 97 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 96 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



