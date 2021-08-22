Cancel
Millen, GA

A rainy Sunday in Millen — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Posted by 
Millen (GA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(MILLEN, GA) Sunday is set to be rainy in Millen, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Millen:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0bZOpMyq00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

