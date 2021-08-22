Cancel
Springfield, GA

Seize the day (even if it's raining)

Springfield (GA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(SPRINGFIELD, GA) Sunday is set to be rainy in Springfield, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Springfield:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0bZOpKDO00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 86 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

