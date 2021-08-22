Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Donora, PA

Donora Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Donora (PA) Weather Channel
Donora (PA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

DONORA, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33BuXj_0bZOpHZD00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Areas of fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of fog overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Donora (PA) Weather Channel

Donora (PA) Weather Channel

Donora, PA
79
Followers
544
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Donora, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Donora Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy