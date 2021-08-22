Cancel
Blountsville, AL

Daily Weather Forecast For Blountsville

BLOUNTSVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0bZOpGgU00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

