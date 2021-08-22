4-Day Weather Forecast For Uxbridge
UXBRIDGE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Tropical Storm Conditions Possible
- High 75 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Monday, August 23
Tropical storm conditions possible during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 83 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0