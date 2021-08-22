Cancel
Uxbridge, MA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Uxbridge

Posted by 
Uxbridge (MA) Weather Channel
Uxbridge (MA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

UXBRIDGE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESqP5_0bZOpEv200

  • Sunday, August 22

    Tropical Storm Conditions Possible

    • High 75 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, August 23

    Tropical storm conditions possible during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Uxbridge (MA) Weather Channel

Uxbridge (MA) Weather Channel

