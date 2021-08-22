Cancel
Duncannon, PA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Duncannon

Duncannon (PA) Weather Channel
Duncannon (PA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

DUNCANNON, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YL1LT_0bZOpBGr00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

