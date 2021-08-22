Cancel
Mullica Hill, NJ

A rainy Sunday in Mullica Hill — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Mullica Hill (NJ) Weather Channel
(MULLICA HILL, NJ) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Mullica Hill Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mullica Hill:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0bZOpAO800

  • Sunday, August 22

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

(MULLICA HILL, NJ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mullica Hill. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

