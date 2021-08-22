Cancel
Kingston, GA

Weather Forecast For Kingston

Kingston (GA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

KINGSTON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40aoiP_0bZOp9ae00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kingston (GA) Weather Channel

Kingston (GA) Weather Channel

