Weather Forecast For East. Helena
EAST. HELENA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Haze then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight
- High 76 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
