Weather Forecast For East. Helena

EAST. HELENA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 22 Haze then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 22 mph



Monday, August 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 28 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight High 76 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.