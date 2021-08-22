Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Junction City, OR

Junction City Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Junction City (OR) Weather Channel
Junction City (OR) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

JUNCTION CITY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0bZOp2PZ00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 46 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Junction City (OR) Weather Channel

Junction City (OR) Weather Channel

Junction City, OR
108
Followers
546
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Junction City, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy