Rainy forecast for Ellabell? Jump on it!
(ELLABELL, GA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Ellabell Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ellabell:
Sunday, August 22
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 87 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Monday, August 23
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
