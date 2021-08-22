Daily Weather Forecast For Bushkill

BUSHKILL, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 22 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, August 23 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.